Tehran to host 7th UIC Nextstation Conference

Iranian Railways (RAI) together with the International union of railways (UIC) will be hosting in Tehran the 7th edition of the UIC Nextstation Conference from 11 – 13 November 2019.

The event is a global reference for leaders and decision-makers to share the latest experiences and best practices regarding the design, financing and operation of railway stations, according to the event’s website.

The main theme of this year’s edition is “Railway Stations Boosting the City".

All experts, university students and professors interested in taking part at the event are required to submit their papers in English to www.nextstation.org by the end of June 2019.

The event will provide a unique opportunity for high-level speakers, including decision-makers, representatives of leading industries as well as for stakeholders involved in the city issue and panelists from different fields or backgrounds, to address all strategic issues related to the creation, development and operation of railway stations.

The Conference will include days of sessions and will be followed by a technical visit to Esfahan organized by RAI on 13 November 2019, with a special charter flight from Tehran to Isfahan just after the end of the congress, for the participants.

The parallel sessions of the conference will be held on 11 and 12 November at the Evin Hotel in Tehran.

The previous editions of the conference were held in Rome, Paris, Brussels, Moscow, Marrakech and Madrid.

