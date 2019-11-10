Iran starts concrete placement at 2nd unit of Bushehr nuclear plant

As reported, the President of ASE Group of Companies of the Russian Federation's power equipment and service exporter, Atomstroyexport , Alexander Lokshin also attended the event.

On November 2, IAEO chief Ali Akbar Salehi informed of Iran's intention for laying concrete foundations of units 2 and 3 of Bushehr nuclear power plant, underlining that Iran will continue its discovery and extraction plans powerfully and that under JCPOA, the country had not abdicated its rights but had only accepted time and numerical restrictions.

As previously reported, the second unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is scheduled to come on stream in 6 years, while the third unit will be finished in 8 years.

The 2nd and 3rd units of the Bushehr plant will increase the share of nuclear power in Iran’s electricity supply to amounts well beyond the current 2.7 percent.

In November 2014, the Nuclear Power Production and Development Company of Iran (NPPD) and Russia’s Atomstroiexport signed two contracts to work on parts of the 2nd and 3rd units.

A total of $10 billion has been allocated for the construction of the two units.

The capacity of the second phase is expected to stand above 1,000 megawatts (MW). The total capacity of the two units of WWER-1,000 (Water-Water Energetic Reactor) will be 2,100 megawatts.

MNA/FNA13980819000195