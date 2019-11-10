Iran to generate 3,000 MW of nuclear electricity by 2027: Salehi

Making the remarks during the ceremony to start laying the concrete foundations of the second unit of Bushehr nuclear power plant, the AEOI chief added that Bushehr plant will help the country save $660 million per year.

Describing that each nuclear power plant can stay online for about 60 years and more, Salehi added that each plant costs $5 billion and can return its initial construction costs in six years after becoming operational.

The Iranian official also informed that Bushehr plant, which is safe and secure, can provide local residents with 200,000 to 400,000 cubic meters of potable water in the future.

Concrete placement in foundations of the second unit of Bushehr nuclear power plant kicked off on Sunday in the presence of Salhi, some Iranian officials and the President of ASE Group of Companies of the Russian Federation's power equipment and service exporter, Atomstroyexport, Alexander Lokshin.

On November 2, the IAEO chief underscored that Iran will continue its discovery and extraction plans powerfully and that under JCPOA, the country had not abdicated its rights but had only accepted time and numerical restrictions.

As previously reported, the second unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is scheduled to come on stream in 6 years, while the third unit will be finished in 8 years.

The 2nd and 3rd units of the Bushehr plant will increase the share of nuclear power in Iran’s electricity supply to amounts well beyond the current 2.7 percent.

In November 2014, the Nuclear Power Production and Development Company of Iran (NPPD) and Russia’s Atomstroiexport signed two contracts to work on parts of the 2nd and 3rd units.

A total of $10 billion has been allocated for the construction of the two units.

The capacity of the second phase is expected to stand above 1,000 megawatts (MW). The total capacity of the two units of WWER-1,000 (Water-Water Energetic Reactor) will be 2,100 megawatts.

MNA/FNA 13980819000513