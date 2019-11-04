Iran’s Araghchi to attend Moscow Nonproliferation Conference

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Araghchi will take part in different panels and forums, including a special panel focusing on Iran’s nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

This year’s conference will address the threats to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Some 250 high-level representatives from 40 countries and prominent international organizations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, will attend the event.

