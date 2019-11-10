Arts, culture great means for preachers to create awareness: IDO chief

“Utilizing the language of culture and art will greatly increase the impact of activities that are aimed at raising public awareness,” Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi said during a visit to a cinema complex in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj on Sunday.

“If the propagation activities are conducted based on the region-specific cultures and arts, they will definitely exert a bigger influence on the subjects of the development,” he added.

Referring to the important role that books play in conveying cultural and religious messages to other people, Hojjatoleslam Qomi stressed the need for conducting every effort to facilitate aficionados’ access to written documents through establishing public libraries in different areas.

MNA4767796