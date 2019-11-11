Pardis Tech. Park exports $35mn worth of products to 21 countries

He made the remark in an interview with Mehr News Agency (MNA) on Mon. and said, “Pardis Technology Park has exported its knowledge-based products to 21 foreign companies in different fields including information technology (IT), software, electronics, biotechnology, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, automation and advanced mechanics as well as oil, gas and chemicals.”

Some contracts have been concluded between knowledge-based companies and industrial sector in line with meeting technological demands of the country, he added.

He went on to say that a contract has been concluded with nine foreign companies for the joint launching of 16 research and production projects, valued at €21 million.

Plans have been made for facilitating the export of knowledge-based products for domestic companies, he said, adding, “Pardis Technology Park has so far exported its products to some Eastern Asian, Middle Eastern, European and African countries.”

MA/4768250