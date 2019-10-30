ICCIMA delegation embark for Pakistan in mid-Nov.

As reported, Gholam-Hossein Shafeie’s visit to the neighboring country is concurrent with the 29th Meeting of Board of Directors of Islamic Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture hosted by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The delegation is also due to attend the 5th High-Level Working Group (HLWG) Meetings on Islamabad-Tehran- Istanbul Road Corridor and 4th HLWG Meeting on the Kyrgyz-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran Road (KTAI).

Representatives of various companies active in a variety of fields are accompanying the ICCIMA head in his four-day visit to Karachi.

On October 24, Consul General of Iran in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi said that there is a huge potential to enhance trade exchanges between Iran and Pakistan.

Ahmad Mohammadi said that one of the most important actions for increasing the existing bilateral trade was business communities’ participation in numerous exhibitions being staged either in Iran or Pakistan.

He said that some difficulties, including the lack of banking channels, are hindering smooth trade between the two brotherly countries. "We, at the Iranian Consulate, are very serious towards resolving all the issues so that the bilateral trade and economic relations could be strengthened," he added.

