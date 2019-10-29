  1. Politics
Hariri says has reached ‘dead end’

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said he has reached a dead end and that he will submit his resignation.

​“I put my resignation at the disposal of the President of the Republic”, Hariri wrote in a tweet.

​Also, in a televised address today, Hariri said that he had “reached a dead end” and was going to the presidential residence in order to submit his resignation, a move that comes in the wake of demonstrations that have swept the country for almost two weeks.

He called on all Lebanese people to support the country’s stability and prevent a crisis.

According to the law, Lebanese President can accept or reject the resignation.

On October 17, the government announced tax hikes which sparked protests in the country.

