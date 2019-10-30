Iran stresses need for unity in Lebanon

In a statement on Tuesday, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi reacted to the current situation in Lebanon after Prime Minister Saad Hariri turned in his resignation to President Michel Aoun.

“We hope the Lebanese nation and government would successfully get through such serious and sensitive juncture with rapport,” Mousavi noted, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

The spokesperson also stressed the need for stability and constancy of the friendly and brotherly country of Lebanon, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the need for the solidarity, unity and rapport among all Lebanese clans, parties and characters in order to maintain the country’s stability and security and to respond to the legitimate demands of the Lebanese people in a calm atmosphere.”

MNA/MFA