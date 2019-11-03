Production growth of 26 main mineral & industrial products in H1

He said that production of important mineral and industrial products is improving in the country.

He made the remarks on Saturday and said, “it is hoped that such production growth will continue by the yearend (March 20, 2020).”

Of total products manufactured in the country, 42 of which have been selected that are monitored precisely, he said, adding, “from among 42 products selected in the same period, 26 of which experienced a considerable growth.”

He went on to say that more than 2,900 new industrial units were put into operation in the first half of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22) and stated, “the newly-established industrial units in the country have generated approx. 47,000 direct jobs at large.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarandi pointed to the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and added, “a number of 50 industrial mineral and business projects have been funded by foreign investors in the country, costing $762.6 million, total of which has been approved by the Foreign Investment Board.”

Then, he called on banking officials to pave suitable way for allocation of facilities and loans to industrialists in line with materializing their economic objectives.

MA/4761495