Zarif stresses diplomacy is only solution to Yemeni crisis

Foreign Minister Zarif made the comments in a tweet after a meeting with the visiting Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement Mohammed Abdul-Salam in Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

“Met with Yemen’s Mohammad Abdul-Salam in Tehran today. Discussed range of issues, incl latest efforts to end the Saudi-led war & humanitarian catastrophe. There is only a political solution to this man-made calamity, and it can only be achieved with participation of all actors,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday evening.

KI