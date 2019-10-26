  1. Politics
Zarif stresses diplomacy is only solution to Yemeni crisis

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says that there is only a political solution to the ongoing crisis in Yemen.

Foreign Minister Zarif made the comments in a tweet after a meeting with the visiting Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement Mohammed Abdul-Salam in Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

Met with Yemen’s Mohammad Abdul-Salam in Tehran today. Discussed range of issues, incl latest efforts to end the Saudi-led war & humanitarian catastrophe. There is only a political solution to this man-made calamity, and it can only be achieved with participation of all actors,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday evening.

