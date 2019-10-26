  1. Culture
26 October 2019 - 17:47

UNESCO experts to visit Uraman region in West Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – The governor of the western province of Kermanshah has said that a group of UNESCO will travel to Uraman region rural district in the province to look into the possibility of listing the beautiful historical region as a world heritage site.

Hooshang Bazvand, the governor of the western province of Kermanshah, said on Saturday that the file to inscribe Uraman on UNESCO’s World Heritage List has recently been submitted to the UN cultural body.

Saying that UNESCO has already agreed with the case of Uraman, Bazvand added that the UNESCO experts are expected to pay a visit to the region to finalize the work of putting it on UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites List.

The provincial governor pointed out that tourism can play a significant role in the economic development of the western province, adding that Uraman region is a natural region untouched by humans with a lot of beautiful scenery that can help the tourism industry in the western province blossom.

The development of the tourism industry can, in turn, clear the way for economic development in the entire province, according to him.

