24 October 2019 - 10:12

Iran, Italy discuss coop. in urban development

MASHHAD, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Italian Ambassador to Iran Giuseppe Perrone met and held talks with the mayor of Mashhad, Mohammad Reza Kalaei, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Italian envoy expressed his country’s readiness to join the urban development projects in the northeastern Iranian city.

Perrone also proposed cooperation in the construction of Mashad Airport City, hoping that they will be able to play a big role in the project despite the US sanctions.

Noting that Mashad is a cultural, religious and economic hub, the official underlined the need for promoting collaboration between the two countries.

Kalaei, for his part, slammed the US sanctions, saying that municipalities, as non-governmental institutes, can play major roles in diplomacy.

He expressed gratitude to the Italian envoy for his offer, saying Mashhad is a suitable venue for investment.

MNA/4754855

News Code 151554

