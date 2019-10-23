Russia, Turkey in talks for extra S-400 deliveries

Alexander Mikheyev, the head of state-controlled arms trader Rosoboronexport, said the contract was completed ahead of schedule.

"[We] successfully handled the logistics and delivery. We had 72 flights via air transport. Everything worked out well, without any disruptions," Mikheyev told Russian news agency Interfax, Daily Sabah reported.

He said Moscow and Ankara are already discussing "the option, financial model, and delivery time."

"The localization [of the production] program is already at the final stage," the Rosoboronexport CEO added, without disclosing the details of the S-400 production in Turkey.

Mikheyev also said Russian specialists are currently training Turkish personnel to operate the equipment that has already been delivered. The air defense systems will be activated when the training ends.

Moscow and Ankara finalized an agreement on the delivery of the S-400 missile systems in late 2017. So far, Turkey has received two batteries of the advanced Russian-made systems. The deliveries are set to continue through April 2020.

The S-400 entered service with the Russian army in 2007 and is considered Russia’s most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system.

Capable of engaging targets at a distance of 400 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers, the missile system can destroy aircraft as well as cruise and ballistic missiles. It can also be used against land-based targets.

MNA/PR