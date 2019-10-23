Four types of vehicles to go out of production by yearend: Industry min.

He made the remarks on Wednesday and added, “reforming the structures and organizing car manufacturing industry have been put atop agenda of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.”

He further noted that the production line of Peugeot 405 (GLX) passenger car will be stopped by the yearend.

Promoting quality and gaining satisfaction of customers have been cited as the main reasons behind the decision on stopping the production line of these four types of cars, he said, adding, “in tandem with increasing the quantity of cars, the quality of them should also be taken into consideration.”

The Minister of industry also revealed the substitution of new model of cars instead of those cars that their production lines would be sidelined.

MA/ 83527634