17 Iranian artworks to go under hammer at Bonhams

Bonhams is offering 73 artworks by artists from the Middle East, including Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Syria, in its ‘Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art’ section on October 23. The Auction will be held on New Bond Street in London.

Seventeen artworks belong to Iranian artists, with the highest-priced one being ‘Still Life In Frame’ by Manoucher Yektai. It will go under the hammer at £ 80,000 - 120,000.

Following that is the ‘Trees’ painting by Sohrab Sepehri, valued at £ 75,000 - 100,000. Other highly-valued pieces by Iranian artists include ‘TCHE+PANGOM’ by Charles Hossein Zenderoudi (£ 60,000 - 80,000), ‘Zekre Allah’ by Mohammad Ehsai (£ 50,000 - 80,000) and ‘Stars’ by Monir Farmanfarmaian (£ 40,000 - 60,000).

Bonhams is a privately-owned international auction house and one of the world's oldest and largest auctioneers of fine art and antiques. Bonhams holds more than 280 sales a year in more than 60 collecting areas, including Asian art, Pictures, motor cars and jewelry. It has sales in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Hong Kong, Edinburgh and Sydney.

