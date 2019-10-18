Iranian, British economic agents hold meeting in London to discuss bilateral trade ties

In the meeting, which kicked off on Friday afternoon in the British capital of London, representatives of the UK Department for International Trade, chambers of commerce of both countries, and British and Iranian trading companies were attending.

A delegation comprising representatives from more than 35 Iranian companies in different fields of agriculture, poultry, and aquatic products were present in event in cooperation with the UK Department for International Trade.

The seminar is of great importance, especially because US sanctions are hindering efforts by foreign companies to trade with Iran. Many European countries have left Iran for fear of the US sanctions despite the Europeans’ incentives and the alleged-launch of the trade financial mechanism known as the INSTEX to help small and medium-sized European countries to continue trade with Iran under US bans.

