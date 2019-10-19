Iran, Turkey FMs hold phone talk on Syria developments

The phone conversation came after FM Zarif's consultations with the officials of other regional countries following Turkey’s incursion on northern Syria.

Earlier on Thursday, Zarif had also discussed the matter in separate telephone talks with the Russian, Iraqi and Syrian foreign ministers.

As reported, the Iranian diplomat will continue similar negotiations with other regional countries over the issue.

Turkey moved into northern Syria on October 9 after the US President, Donald Trump, pulled American troops out of the area.

Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes, amid growing international criticism of the offensive.

Iranian authorities, including President Hassan Rouhani, had urged the Ankara government to avoid taking military action in Syrian territories and reconsider its decision.

