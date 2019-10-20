Russia says cannot understand US' strategy, purpose in Syria

"In general, we cannot grasp the strategy and purpose of Washington’s presence in the conflict zone [in Syria]. Like in Afghanistan, they either pull in or pull out [forces], either stay or drag on, and then again pull out. That is how things stand with the international coalition’s so-called solution to the Syria conflict," Tass News Agency quoted her as saying.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson underscored that within the coalition "there has been no unanimity on the issue."

On October 9, Ankara launched the so-called Peace Spring military operation in northern Syria with the claim of establishing a buffer zone in Syria’s northern regions, along the Turkish border, where Syrian refugees could return from Turkey. The world community has condemned Ankara’s actions and some, including Syria, called it an act of aggression.

On October 13, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced that the US was withdrawing about 1,000 US troops from northern Syria because of Turkey’s operation.

On October 17, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement to suspend combat operation. Turkey agreed to cease fire for a span of 120 hours to give Kurdish forces time to leave the area of the border security zone Ankara is seeking to create.

MNA/TASS