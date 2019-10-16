  1. Politics
Syrian government forces enter city of Kobani: Syrian Observatory

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Accompanied by Russian forces, the Syrian government troops entered the city of Kobani on Wednesday afternoon, the Syrian Observatory reported.

The Syrian Observatory reported on Wednesday that the Syrian government troops entered the city of Kobani, also known as Ain al-Arab, on Wednesday afternoon, which was previously held by US backef Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). 

The new developments come after the SDF reached a deal with Damascus brokered by Russia to confront Turkey's incursion into the north of Syria. 

It was reported earlier today that the Syrian troops also entered the major city of Raqqa. It was also reported on Monday and Tuesday that SDF had handed over the control of flashpoint city of Manbij, Tel Temmer near the border with Turkey, Ain Issa in the north of Raqqa, and Tabaqa in the south of Raqqa, which all previously were held by SDF as part of the agreement with the Bashar Assad government.

