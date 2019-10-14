Syrian army enters northern city of Manbij: report

Syrian media have reported that units of the Syrian Army have entered the city of Manbij in the north of Aleppo, which was previously held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to the Russian Sputnik news agency, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government in Damascus over the weekend agreed on the deployment of Syrian Army units along the border with Turkey.

This is while the Turkish President Erdogan had announced earlier today that taking Manbij was a priority for Turkish troops and its allied forces.

The SDF forces have handed over several cities within the framework of their deal with Damascus brokered by Russia to confront Turkey's incursion into north of Syria. Syrian Army entered several cities including Tel Temmer near the border with Turkey, Ain Issa in the north of Raqqa, and Tabaqa in the south of Raqqa, which all previously were held by the Kurdish forces.

