Sadeghi won the silver with a score of 24.66 while Spain’s Sandra Sánchez gained the gold and two bronze medals went to Maria Dimitrova of the Dominican Republic and Hong Kong’s Mo Lau.

The 2019 edition of the Association of National Olympic (ANOC) Committees World Beach Games kicked off in Qatar’s Doha on Sunday with 1240 athletes from 97 countries participating in 14 disciplines.

