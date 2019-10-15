  1. Technology
Sorena Sattari:

Knowledge-based firms have targeted manufacturing sanctioned goods

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that knowledge-based companies have targeted manufacturing sanctioned goods and products.

He made the remarks on Tue. during his visit to some knowledge-based industrial and production units in Caspian Industrial Park, Qazvin province, and added, “sanctions have provided suitable market available to knowledge-based firms of the country.”

He pointed to the activity of 4,600 knowledge-based companies in the country and added, “the law to support knowledge-based companies is implementing fully.”

Knowledge-based companies export $1 billion worth of products annually, he said, adding, “last year, knowledge-based firms managed to generate 300,000 employments in the country.”

He went on to say that sanctions overshadowing the country have increased sales volume of these companies and considerable growth of knowledge-based companies over the past five years is a solid evidence for the said claim.

Then, he pointed to the facilities and loans needed by knowledge-based companies and added, “with the coordination made in this regard, more facilities and loans will be allocated to knowledge-based companies in the country in order to realize most objectives of these companies.”

