Iran to establish joint research center with China: official

According to the deputy, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Islamic Azad University Research and Laboratory Network and the Iran-China Center for Advanced Technology.

The MOU aims to boost scientific cooperation between Iran and China, he added.

He further referred to the potentials of the Islamic Azad University and noted that one of the goals of the joint research center is to send the Professors of the university on scientific missions to china for the purpose of training.

