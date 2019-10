"We have not seen any hostile behavior from Iran," Qatari foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said in the World Security Seminar in Doha today, according to al-Arabia TV website.

Commenting on the Turkish attack on northern Syria, he also rejected the condemnation against Turkey, saying that Turkish operation is aimed at removing the imminent threat that threatens its security.

