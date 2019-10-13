  1. Video
VIDEO: Protests in front of Turkish embassy against Syria attack

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – A group of Iranian Kurds gathered in front of Turkey’s embassy in Tehran on Saturday to express opposition to Ankara’s recent military incursion into northeast regions of Syria.

Similar demonstrations were also held in some other cities of Iran including in Sanandaj, Kordestan province.

On October 9, Ankara launched an offensive in north Syria with the so-called name of ‘Operation Peace Spring’, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish units. While the Turkish officials claim that the operation is going to bring peace to the region and safeguard Syria's territorial integrity, Iran and many other countries have opposed it and warned against its consequences for the region.

