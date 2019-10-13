  1. Technology
Omani minister hails Iran’s great capacities in health sector

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Oman's Minister of Health, Ahmed bin Mohamed bin Obaid Al Saidi said Iran enjoys numerous health professionals, expressing hope that the two countries would expand cooperation in the key sector.

Al Saidi arrived in Tehran on Sunday to attend the 66th Session of WHO’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

The Omani official said several groups have been sent to Iran for training in heart transplantation, noting that two countries' cooperation has been regarded as a role model in the region.

He pointed to the success of both countries in receiving the certificate of measles, adding that the Iran and Oman could cooperate in other fields such as malaria and tuberculosis.

The 66th Session of WHO’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean is scheduled to take place in the attendance of 21 countries' high-level representatives in Tehran during October 14-17.

