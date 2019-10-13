  1. Technology
Iran attaches great importance to its relations with Oman

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said that Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to its relations with Oman in the field of health cooperation.

He made the remarks on Sunday in his meeting with visiting Minister of Health of Sultanate of Oman Obaid Al Saidi and said, “the two countries have established amicable ties both in the field of health and in other areas, so that Iran attaches great significance to its relations with Oman as a country in the Middle East region.”

He thanked Omani minister of health for accepting invitation of the Islamic Republic of Iran to attend 66th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean in Tehran.

Namaki seized this opportunity to congratulate Omani minister of health for winning certificate in the field of removal of measles and added, “in this meeting, we hope that that the two sides will exchange their experiences in relevant issues.”

The 66th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean is scheduled to be held in Tehran from Oct. 14-17, 2019 with participation of 21 countries of the region for a period of three days.

