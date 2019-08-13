Iranian health minister calls on intl. bodies to break silence on US sanctions

According to the news service of the Iranian Health Ministry, the Health Minister Saeed Namaki in his letter to Tedros Adhanom, the Secretary General of the World Health Organization, referred to the US sanctions on Tehran and called on the international body to not remain silent on the Washington’s crimes against the Iranian people.

Nemeaki said that the US sanctions are having negative effects on the health of the Iranian people.

The health minister added that despite the American authorities’ claims that the sanctions are not restricting access to medical need and foodstuff by Iranians, the US cruel and illogical sanctions have unfortunately created many problems for the nation's health system, which in the near future will have serious negative impacts on the Iranian health sector.

Nemaki added that the imports of medical needs including medical equipment and medicine for incurable diseases are restricted because of the sanctions on Iran’s banking relations with the outside world.

He further warned the US unwise sanctions can count as a ‘crime against humanity.’

The minister also invited the WHO secretary general to attend the 66 meeting of the health ministers in Tehran slated for October 14-17.

KI/IRN83435974