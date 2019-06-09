Iran to export medicines to neighboring Iraq within next two months

He made the remarks on the sidelines of 22nd Iran International Health Exhibition dubbed “Iran Health 2019” on Sunday and added, “I am delighted to attend this prestigious health exhibition held with the participation of producers and knowledge-based companies for unveiling 23 new medical products.”

Despite US sanctions imposed on Iran, the Health Ministry relied upon high capabilities of domestic producers and managed to meet the domestic demands through backing knowledge-based firms in this field, he added.

The 22nd International Exhibition for Medical Laboratory, Equipment and Pharmaceutical opened on Sunday at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

Iran Health Exhibition is said to be the largest and the first important trade-based event in the field of health in Iran and second in the Middle East. More than 486 domestic and 28 foreign companies’ representatives will showcase their latest achievements in this exhibition.

