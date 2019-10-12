Police seized 90,000 liters of smuggled fuel in Zahedan

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said on Saturday that through extensive operations carried out by police forces, one fuel smuggling bands is dismantled and 90,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel have been seized in Zahedan.

The band is purchased oil products from the central provinces of Iran and transferred them to the southeastern border and Pakistan, he added.

3 tank-trucks consisted of smuggled diesel fuel were seized, he said, adding that smugglers have been also arrested in the operation.

Although Iranian rial has experienced a severe depreciation against international currencies in recent months, fuel prices have remained unchanged and this has multiplied the lucrativeness of fuel smuggling in Iran.

As reported in early June, Iran has launched a border market to sell diesel fuel to buyers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to counter smuggling of fuel ate border areas.

