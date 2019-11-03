50,000 liters of smuggled fuel seized in Iran’s Saravan

Colonel Ahmad Azarkish, Police Chief of Saravan said on Sunday that through extensive operations carried out by police forces, two tank-trucks consisting of 50,000 liters smuggled Fuel oil have been seized in the city at the checkpoint.

Two smugglers have been arrested in this regard, he added.

Although Iranian rial has experienced depreciation against international currencies in recent months, fuel prices have remained unchanged and this has multiplied the lucrativeness of fuel smuggling in Iran.

As reported in early June, Iran has launched a border market to sell diesel fuel to buyers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to counter smuggling of fuel ate border areas.

