  1. Politics
3 November 2019 - 19:45

50,000 liters of smuggled fuel seized in Iran’s Saravan

50,000 liters of smuggled fuel seized in Iran’s Saravan

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – Some 50,000 liters of smuggled fuel have been seized in Saravan, said the police chief of Saravan city in Sistan and Balouchestan, southeast province of Iran.

Colonel Ahmad Azarkish, Police Chief of Saravan said on Sunday that through extensive operations carried out by police forces, two tank-trucks consisting of 50,000 liters smuggled Fuel oil have been seized in the city at the checkpoint.

Two smugglers have been arrested in this regard, he added.

Although Iranian rial has experienced depreciation against international currencies in recent months, fuel prices have remained unchanged and this has multiplied the lucrativeness of fuel smuggling in Iran.

As reported in early June, Iran has launched a border market to sell diesel fuel to buyers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to counter smuggling of fuel ate border areas.

MNA/4762303

News Code 151888

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News