Maritime guards seize 44,000 liters of smuggled fuel in S Iran

Police Commander of Kish Island Colonel Ali Asghar Jamali said on Wednesday that the maritime guards of Kish Island identified and seized three fishing vessels near Faror and Sirri islands in the Persian Gulf that carried fuel to neighboring countries.

The seized cargoes consisted of 44,000 liters of smuggled fuel, he mentioned, adding that thirteen fuel smugglers have been arrested in these operations and sent to judiciary officials.

The Police forces and maritime guards of Kish Island have seized 17 fishing vessels consisting 56,000 liters of smuggled fuel and arrested 55 smugglers during the first seventh months of the current Iranian year (Mar.21- Oct. 22), and it shows a 51 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

As reported in early June, Iran has launched a border market to sell diesel fuel to buyers in Pakistan and Afghanistan to counter smuggling of fuel ate border areas.

Fuel, especially diesel, is being moved illegally out of the country through cities bordering Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey, says Alireza Zeighami, deputy oil minister for refining and distribution.

ZZ/IRN83527912