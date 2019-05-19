Marco Octavio parts company with Iran beach soccer team

The Iranian football federation (FFIRI) announced on Sunday that its technical committee has agreed to Octavio’s request for leaving the team because of his ‘family problems’ and his need to remain in Brazil.

The federation also said that it has started the process or appointing a new coach for the first-ranked Asian team, noting that there are both Iranian and foreign coaches among candidates.

Octavio has led the Iranian team in several periods after 2017.

According to beachsoccer, Iranian men’s team now ranks second in the world and first in Asia.

In late March, Iran failed to book a place at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019 after losing to Japan 3-2 in the 2019 AFC Beach Soccer Championship quarterfinals.

MAH/4620461