Mostafa Nodeh was among the top 10 photographers who have participated in this contest form 105 countries.

His photograph has also been selected as the world's top three among 8,650 photographs.

He has won numerous global awards so far and is a member of the Association of Photographers of Iran, a member of Fédération Internationale de l'Art Photographique (FIAP) and a member of the Young Photographers Club.

ZZ/4738141