Iran, Turkey having great coop. on organized crimes: envoy

He made the remarks after a meeting with Turkish Deputy Minister of Interior Muhterem İnce in Ankara.

The two sides, in this meeting, discussed security and law enforcement cooperation in combat with terrorism, narcotics, and organized crimes.

Earlier in July, Commanders of Iranian and Turkish police forces signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on expansion of security cooperation between the two countries.

The MoU was signed between Iran's Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari and his Turkish counterpart.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the visit, Brigadier General Ashtari said in the meeting the two sides reviewed various issues such as how to maintain security of the borders, extradition of criminals, fight against organized crimes, drug trafficking and arms smuggling.

