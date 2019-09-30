  1. Economy
Non-oil exports volume from Astara railway at 37,046 tons in H1

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – The Director General of Astara Customs Office Rasoul Omidi said on Monday that 37,046 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $7,038,215, were exported from the customs office in the first six months of the current year (March 21 – Sept. 22).

Ceramics, cements, stones and clinkers were of main products exported from Astara Customs Office overseas via 609 train cars.

In addition, Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF), wooden products grains and cereals were imported to Astara Customs in the same period.

According to him, 113,018 tons of products, valued at $34,283,840, were imported to Astara Railway in the first half of the current year (March 21 – Sept. 21) via 1,800 wagons.

He went on to say that Astara Railway dock has yet to be connected to Rasht Railway in a way that goods are presently transported to different parts of the country from the dock through combined transportation methods using trucks, adding, “after the completion of construction operation of North-South Rail Corridor, goods will be transported via train.”

As located between Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan, Astara-Astara Railway was inaugurated in April 2018, he said, adding, “Russian and Azeri freight trains enter Astara Railway dock in Gilan province via this rail route and embark on unloading goods.”

