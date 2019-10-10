Iran, China confer on customs affairs, ease of trade

New plan of Iran and China for expanding customs cooperation and trade facilitation was discussed in the meeting, where the Chinese ambassador to Tehran stressed that China in inclined to expand trade relations with Iran.

“One of China's largest trading partners is Iran. A large number of goods are annually traded between the two countries, so expanding these relations is one of the most important issues for China and we will do our best to improve our relations,” the Chinese envoy said.

The Iranian official, for his part, put forward the idea of establishing a common gateway for trade between the two countries, as well on the way to boost mutual commerce.

According to Customs reports, China with 24.37% share of total imports in six months is Iran’s major importer of non-oil goods from March to September, 2019.

Iran’s non-oil exports from March 21 to September 22 stand at 70,009 tons valued at $20,948, which shows a 10.55% decrease in terms of value and a 22.5% increase in terms of weight compared to the same six-month period last year.

According to recent reports from the Customs, China was the major importer of Iranian non-oil goods with a share of 24.37% valued at over $5 million. Following that was Iraq with $4.663 million (22.36%), Turkey with $2.552 million (12.18%), the UAE with $2.356 million (11.25), and Afghanistan with $1.76 million (5.13%).

Meanwhile, China was the top exporter to Iran in the same six-month period with 25% share of the country’s total exports, valued at $5.304 million.

The next top exporters were the UAE with $3.780 million (17.81%), Turkey with $2.618 million (12.34%), India with $2.127 million (10.02%), and Germany with $1.13 million (4.77%).

