Zanganeh confirms participation at GECF in Moscow

Speaking to reporters following a ceremony to sign contracts for manufacturing and maintaining electropumps for Goreh-Jask Oil Pipeline Project on Monday, Zangeneh said he would also meet with his Russian opposite number Alexander Novak.

The announcement comes as Russian media had previously said Zanganeh would visit Russia to take part at the country’s Energy Week, and also to deliver a speech at a conference themed 'Towards Leadership at Global Level: Priorities of Gas and Energy Industry' on October 2.

Russian Energy Week is an exhibition focusing on the analysis of global energy trends held in Moscow each year.

19 members of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum will gather in Moscow on October 3 while the third Russian Energy Week will be held from October 2 through October 5 in the Central Exhibition Hall of Moscow.

Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela are the main 12 GECF members, along with Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Norway, Oman and Peru which are observer members of the forum.

The GECF countries account for 44% of the world's gas production, 67% of the world's gas reserves, 64% of the share of gas pipeline and 66% of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade in the world.

Elsewhere, when asked whether attacks on Saudi oil facilities had disrupted the market, Zanganeh said “No. right from the beginning I said the Saudis had magnified the case for political reasons. The situation was not at all as intense as the Saudis had said.”

MNA/SHANA