Zangeneh says would stress de-politicization of energy market at GECF

"I will stress my stances in Russia that the oil market must remain depoliticized so that unilateral and illegal disruptions in the market are prevented,” he said upon arrival in the Moscow Airport on Wednesday morning, prior to addressing the Russian Energy Week panel.

Zangeneh is visiting Moscow to attend the Russian Energy Week and the 21st ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) due on Thursday.

"We have strategic relations with Russia in all spheres just like the energy sector. During the GECF meeting, we will be given an opportunity to express our stances.”

"During the event, I will stress that the energy market must not be political and that the market must be kept away from unilateral and illegal disruptions because this would benefit both the consumers and producers in the long-run,” he said.

The first GECF meeting was held in Tehran and the increasing number of its members is an indication of its success and that Iran’s initiative had been fruitful, Zangeneh added.

He said that the GECF meeting had turned into a place for exchange of experiences and information regarding the gas industry, adding that he would hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Russia and other countries.

Speaking about the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, Zangeneh said that the market had been restored to normal. “I never believed that such attacks had cut Saudi oil production by half; as I had predicted, I think Saudi Arabia hyped the situation for political reasons in order to say that energy security was at stake.”

It is now about a week to 10 days that the price of oil is falling and the 6-dollar increase on the prices has fully vanished from the market, he added.

Asked whether he would meet with his Saudi counterpart during the meeting, he said, “We have never had a problem with such a meeting, but it seems they have a problem with this.”

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh addressed a panel at the Russian Energy Week on gas industry this morning.

Entitled "Towards Leadership in the Global Energy Mix: Priorities of the Gas Industry," Zangeneh proposed at the panel setting the goal of achieving 30% share of natural gas in the world energy mix by 2040, given the growing role of conventional natural gas as a clean fossil fuel in curbing GHG emissions growth.

