US changing energy geography: Zanganeh

According to the news service of the Oil Ministry 'SHANA', the Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was speaking to the news service of the Parliament on Wednesday, during which he referred to the recent meeting of the oil and energy ministers of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow, saying that the forum’s secretary general was reinstated for a period of two years.

He said that the gas market status, pricing and the future of the industry were focused upon during the meeting and reports were presented to the audience.

Zangeneh said that the US had changed the energy geography of the world by becoming the world’s largest producer of oil, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The Iranian minister further said that the Russians had complained about the destructive role of the US in the gas field. "The US has disrupted the Russian gas and LNG market to Europe, too."

MNA/PR