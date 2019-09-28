  1. Economy
28 September 2019 - 10:12

Zanganeh to visit Russia soon: report

Zanganeh to visit Russia soon: report

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh is reportedly scheduled to pay a visit to in the coming days, the Russian media said.

According to Ria Novosti, Zanganeh’s visit to Russia comes at the same time as the country’s Energy Week.

He will deliver a speech at a conference themed 'Towards Leadership at Global Level: Priorities of Gas and Energy Industry' on Wednesday (October 2).

Russian Energy Week is an exhibition focusing on the analysis of global energy trends held in Moscow each year. 

Last year, Russian media announced Zanganeh's visit to Russia during Energy Week, but it did not happen.

MNA/IRN83493306

News Code 150550

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News