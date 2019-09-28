Zanganeh to visit Russia soon: report

According to Ria Novosti, Zanganeh’s visit to Russia comes at the same time as the country’s Energy Week.

He will deliver a speech at a conference themed 'Towards Leadership at Global Level: Priorities of Gas and Energy Industry' on Wednesday (October 2).

Russian Energy Week is an exhibition focusing on the analysis of global energy trends held in Moscow each year.

Last year, Russian media announced Zanganeh's visit to Russia during Energy Week, but it did not happen.

