Sacred Defense’s truths should not let to be forgotten

The sublime remarks of the Leader, in his meeting with officials of a local congress in Markazi province held on Sept. 30, released at the venue of the Congress in Arak on Thu.

In this meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the need for collection of precious memoirs of families of martyrs and added, “martyrdom is a blessing that the Almighty God has bestowed it to the specific people.”

He endeared the name and memory of martyrs during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran, 1980-1988) and added, “effective steps should be taken in order to familiarize youth and young people of the country with teachings of the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense.”

