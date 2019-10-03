  1. Politics
3 October 2019 - 11:43

Leader:

Sacred Defense’s truths should not let to be forgotten

Sacred Defense’s truths should not let to be forgotten

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Thu. that outstanding truths and facts of the Sacred Defense must not let to be forgotten and fell into oblivion.

The sublime remarks of the Leader, in his meeting with officials of a local congress in Markazi province held on Sept. 30, released at the venue of the Congress in Arak on Thu.

In this meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the need for collection of precious memoirs of families of martyrs and added, “martyrdom is a blessing that the Almighty God has bestowed it to the specific people.”

He endeared the name and memory of martyrs during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran, 1980-1988) and added, “effective steps should be taken in order to familiarize youth and young people of the country with teachings of the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense.”

MA/4735780

News Code 150779

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News