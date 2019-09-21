Rouhani felicitates Armenia on Independence Day

In messages to President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday, Rouhani expressed hope that longstanding Tehran-Yerevan relations would further deepen in all fields, regarding the common cultural and historical bonds between the two countries.

The Iranian President wished success for the Armenian president and prosperity for the nation and government.

September 21 is marked as Independence Day in the Republic of Armenia. Based on the referendum results (99% of the votes proved in favor of independence) the Republic of Armenia was proclaimed an independent State by Parliament.

Iran and Armenia, as two neighboring states, have always enjoyed amicable relations in a whole host of fields.

