FIVB World Cup: Egypt 3-1 Iran

Team Melli defeated the African champions 25-22 in the first set but lost to them 26-24, 25-18 and 26-24 in the following sets.

Porya Yali led Iran with 22 points and Egypt’s Ahmed Abdelhay scored 21 points.

Iran had started the campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Russia on Tuesday.

Igor Kolakovic’s men will face Canada on Friday.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup is the 14th staging of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup, contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body. The tournament is being held in Japan from Oct. 1 to 15.

Japan played hosts for this event for the twelfth consecutive time since 1977.

This is the first time since 1989 that FIVB decided not to allocate any spots in the Olympics, due to Japan hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics.

MNA/TT