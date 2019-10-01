Shattering blow would await aggressors: Sayyari

“The enemy knows that whenever it wants to take an act of aggression against us, it will definitely receive a heavy blow,” Deputy Chief of Iran's Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari told Tasnim on Tuesday.

The commander reiterated that Iran’s response to hostile measures will be “firm, tough and (one that makes the enemies regret their move).”

Tensions have been running high between Tehran and Washington since last year, when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and unleashed the “toughest ever” sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Sayyari's comments came days after remarks by President Donald Trump who said Washington was “locked and loaded” for a response to recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, which the US blamed on Iran.

Yemeni armed forces conducted a large-scale operation against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil installations on Saturday, in response to the Saudi-led war on their country, causing a partial halt in crude and gas production from the world’s top oil exporter.

The Yemeni Houthi Ansarullah movement immediately took credit for the attacks, but US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo swiftly accused Iran of being behind the assault, without providing any evidence. Tehran categorically rejected the allegations.

Iranian military and political officials have repeatedly warned the enemies against the dire consequences of any military action against the Islamic Republic.

In comments in April 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the US is aware of the crushing response it will have to face in case of taking military action against Iran.

MNA/TSNM2108738