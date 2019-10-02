Leader receives IRGC chiefs

The meeting was held at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyeh with a number of senior IRGC commanders in attendance.
TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a group of high-ranking chiefs of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps on Wednesday.
The meeting was held at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyeh with a number of senior IRGC commanders in attendance.
The details of the meeting will be published later.
MNA/IRN83499978
