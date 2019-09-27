Pakistan 'will not recognise' Israel: Imran Khan

Responding to a question from Middle East Eye over speculation that Pakistan was considering a foreign policy shift towards Israel, Khan, who is currently in the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly, said he was not aware of where these reports were originating from.

Over the past month, speculation has been rife that Pakistan may be open to establishing formal relations with Israeli regime due to the reconfiguring of relations between the Persian Gulf nations and Israel, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Social media has also been abuzz with debate and discussion, with some arguing that Pakistan's economic woes may require it to form new allies.

But Khan was unequivocal in his reply.

"Pakistan has a very straightforward position. It was our founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who was very clear that there has to be just settlement, a homeland for Palestinians before Pakistan can recognize Israel," he said to rapturous applause.

