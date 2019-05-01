West Azerbaijan province exports growing

According to Mohammad Dehghan, head of the province’s Industry, Mine and Trade Organization, Iraq, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Armenia and Georgia were among the top export destinations during the period.

The northwestern province’s exporters have become more active in foreign markets during the recent years. Over 3.759 million tons of goods worth $423 million were exported from West Azerbaijan province during past fiscal year (March 2018-2019), indicating a 166% jump compared with a year before, Dehghan said.

West Azarbaijan borders Turkey, Iraq and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The province trades through five land border crossings, namely Poldasht, Bazargan, Razi, Sarv and Tamarchin.

Steel products, food, dates, flooring and cables as well as agricultural products, including watermelon, walnut, plum, tomato, almond and apple, constitute the main exports of West Azerbaijan.

