Best value budget hotels and tours in Iran

The years along the ups and downs of the history have seen this country grow to a vastness of 5.5 million square kilometers under the Achaemenids, and shrink to the present size. Every city in Iran comes a long way down the line of history and has a story to tell. Today there are 23 registered UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Iran, from bazaars to palaces, temples and mosques, as well as natural heritages.

Now that you are reading this article you probably made a decision for traveling to Iran and you know about the Iran travel tips and guides and other stuff for travelling to Iran. If you'd like to see more history and culture, the entrance fee for historical sites and museums is about € 2-3.

Iran is the cradle of the greatest ancient civilizations; the curious country on the pages of famous travelogues narrating marvelous fables and stories about it. Aside from Iran’s glorious architecture and distinguished natural beauty, Iran is also known as a country of multiple ethnicities and one of the top tourist attractions in the world. This four-season country with the exemplary hospitality of its people can be regarded as one of the greatest attractions in Iran for tourists.

To take the most out of your visiting in Iran, you may need to book tours, unique experiences and things to do. You can experience an ancient heroic sport for minimum €6 or book a full board two-week tour for €1600.

Iran is all about sightseeing and tourist attractions. These days, more and more tourists from around the world flock to Iran to experience its rich history and culture.

Tourists in Iran can choose to stay in hostels, hotels (from one star to five stars in some cities), traditional hotels, apartment hotels, ecolodges, campings and traditional guesthouses. In addition to this, many Iranians are members of couch-surfing and open the doors of their houses for tourists but couch-surfing isn’t illegal and it’s forbidden by government in Iran. Travel insurances do not cover your stay in such residences. Therefore, you cannot have any claims about accidents of any sorts that may happen during your stay at these houses.

For the most incredible experience of staying in Iran, we recommend the local houses and eco-lodges which have been renovated and redesigned in a way that tourists feel comfortable in their experience of living like a local in Iran.

Generally speaking, it's easy to find the best value budget hotels in the main cities of Iran like Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz and Yazd. The cost of most accommodations in Iran is affordable for one-night stay in hotels or hostels.